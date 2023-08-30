Suits creator says he had to change a Meghan Markle line because of the Royal Family

Suits creator Aaron Korsh alleges he had to change some dialogue in the legal drama due to Meghan Markle’s links to the Royal Family.

"[The Royal Family] weighed in on some stuff," Korsh told The Hollywood Reporter about how the relationship of Markle – who played paralegal Rachel on the series – and Prince Harry affected the show. "Not many things, by the way, but a few things that we wanted to do and couldn’t do, and it was a little irritating."

Korsh points to one example – an in-joke about his wife’s family using the word 'poppycock' – as something that had to be cut in the show, which ran from 2011 to 2019.

"So, in the episode, Mike and Rachel [Markle’s character] were going to have a thing, and as a nod to my in-laws, we were going to have her say, ‘My family would say poppycock’. And the Royal Family did not want her saying the word," Korsh explains.

"They didn’t want to put the word ‘poppycock’ in her mouth. I presume because they didn’t want people cutting things together of her saying ‘cock.’ So, we had to change it to ‘bullshit’ instead of ‘poppycock,’ and I did not like it because I’d told my in-laws that [poppycock] was going to be in the show. There was maybe one or two more things, but I can’t remember."

Suits has since undergone a streaming renaissance, becoming one of the most-popular shows on Netflix and Peacock this year, accumulating over 3.5 billion minutes watched in the past week alone.

For more, here are the best Netflix shows and best Netflix movies you should be watching right now.