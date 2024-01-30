Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League teases four post-launch seasons with Mr Freeze, Deathstroke, and more

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League reportedly teases its first four post-launch seasons after the campaign is complete.

Rocksteady's new game might've only just hit early access yesterday, but apparently, that's already been ample time for players to blast through its campaign in under 10 hours. The screenshot below is taken from a streamer who seemingly beat Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's campaign, and it turns out the game teases its first four post-launch seasons after the credits roll.

The first teaser isn't a surprise: that's obviously The Joker, but Rocksteady already announced the Caped Crusader's greatest foe would be coming to the game as a playable character after launch. The second teaser slice could very well point to Mr Freeze, aka Victor Fries, who Rocksteady has already tackled in its Batman: Arkham trilogy of games.

Comments underneath the Reddit post claim the third teaser is Lawless, who was a member of the Suicide Squad back during World War Two, but I don't know how anyone's making it out from the dark teaser image. Finally, commenters believe the fourth teaser image is somehow meant to represent Slade Wilson, aka Deathstroke, another villain Rocksteady has previously worked with.

Whatever the future for Suicide Squad might hold, it hasn't been a smooth launch into early access. Rocksteady was forced to pull Suicide Squad offline yesterday shortly after launch, to remedy a bug that accidentally completed the entire game for players. Let's hope Rocksteady has things ironed out by the time the shooter launches in full later this week on February 2.

Check out our new games 2024 guide for a look at all the other big games Suicide Squad is going up against early this year.