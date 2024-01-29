Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League pulled offline an hour after launch due to a bug that completes the entire story as soon as you start playing

By Ali Jones
Rocksteady's latest superhero caper is already available if you own the Deluxe Edition

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is out now - as long as you opted into its early access release and you live in New Zealand where it's now January 30 - but it's already been pulled offline due to a huge bug with story progression.

In a tweet this morning, the game's official account said that "we're aware that a number of players are currently experiencing an issue whereby upon logging into the game for the first time, they have full story completion." To help fix that particular issue, developer Rocksteady will be performing maintenance on the game's servers.

Unfortunately, that means that "during this time the game will be unavailable." Rocksteady says that it'll be down for "several hours," and that updates will be forthcoming once there's more information to share.

It's certainly not an ideal situation to launch into, presumably locking players out of all story missions, including tutorials, and ruining any relevant paths for trophy or achievement completion. While the fact that only a couple of territories currently have access to the game following its midnight local time release might be a silver lining, it's worth noting that it's not too difficult for Xbox players in particular to skip waiting times by altering their system clock to the New Zealand time zone. It's not apparent how widespread this bug is, but if Rocksteady is literally taking its game down this quickly after launch, I'd imagine the situation is pretty serious.

The good news is that all of these issues should be fixed in good time for the game's full release on February 2, and that with players unable to actually progress through the story right now, the risk of narrative spoilers has been somewhat abated. 

Rocksteady says it doesn't want Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League to "feel like a life commitment".

