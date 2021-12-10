Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League gets its first gameplay trailer

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has debuted its very first gameplay trailer during The Game Awards 2021.

We've seen a few cinematic trailers for Rocksteady's take on the Suicide Squad, but this is the first actual gameplay we've seen, and it looks great! The action looks pretty fast-paced, with the antiheroes zipping around, swinging from buildings, and executing acrobatic takedowns fluidly. You can see plenty of gunplay in the trailer as well, both from the Suicide Squad and its many foes.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League launches sometime next year on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

This story is developing...