Succession director is "kicking himself" over one season 4 moment

Succession director Mark Mylod is still seriously bothered by one moment in the show's fourth and final season – but he won't reveal what it is.

"I will do the kicking myself thing. And I'll take no pleasure in the stuff that maybe has worked well," Mylod told Variety's Awards Circuit podcast . "It's the mistakes you've made, or the things you could have done better in the moment that you've missed. There's something I missed in one of the episodes in season 4, it's not necessarily a mistake, but it's an opportunity to have taken a moment further. And it kills me. It eats me up and it genuinely is too raw now to kind of admit it."

It's hard to think of a moment that could warrant this response – Mylod directed four episodes of Succession season 4, which were all big-hitters: season opener 'The Munsters', 'Connor's Wedding' (the episode where patriarch Logan Roy, played by Brian Cox, dies), 'Church and State' (Logan's funeral), and season finale 'With Open Eyes.'

Succession's final season was critically acclaimed and received 27 Emmy nominations, including a record-breaking number of Lead Actor nominees. Cox, Jeremy Strong (Kendall Roy), and Kieran Culkin (Roman Roy) are all up for the award, the most from any one show in Emmy history.

