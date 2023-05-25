Succession's Brian Cox says Logan Roy was killed off "too early"

Brian Cox's time on Succession may have come to an end, but the Logan Roy actor thinks that he should have had two or three more episodes before his time as the patriarch of the dysfunctional wealthy family came to an end.

Logan died in episode three of the current season, which Cox thinks was "ultimately too early." In his opinion, episode 5 or episode 6 would have been a more fitting time for the media mogul to make his exit from the series.

"I was fine with it ultimately, but I did feel a little bit rejected," the actor said during an appearance on Amol Rajan Interviews . "You know, I felt a little bit like all the work I’ve done and finally I’m going to, you know, end up as an ear on a carpet of a plane."

While on a plane to Sweden to negotiate the deal between GoJo and Waystar RoyCo in the third episode of season 4, Logan collapses and becomes unresponsive, and his children are informed of his passing while at oldest son Connor's wedding. Cox went on to say, however, that he has a personal theory that Logan is still alive.

"If you think about it, from Logan’s point of view, he has to find out, how are his children going to behave when he dies, what will then happen? And the only way to do that is to fake his death and actually, at some distant point he’s observing the chaos that is following."

Personally, we're of the opinion that Logan's death happened at just the right time – having it happen so early in the season meant no one saw it coming, and the ensuing episodes focusing on Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kieran Culkin)'s grief has resulted in some phenomenal Emmy-worthy performances from their respective actors.

The final episode of Succession airs this Sunday on HBO – make sure you tune in at the right time with our Succession season 4 release schedule.