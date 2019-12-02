This stunning 27-inch BenQ gaming monitor is $200 off at Amazon for Cyber Monday

Now here’s a quality contender for best monitor offering out of all the Cyber Monday game deals. If you've been on the lookout for a new gaming monitor, regardless if you prefer console or PC gaming, then the BenQ EX2780Q could be for you, and it's discounted today. You can get it for just $399.99 at Amazon right now. When we reviewed the BenQ EX2870Q a few weeks ago, we called it “an excellent monitor that oozes quality and elegance in design, as well as picture quality and gaming pedigree”. Simply put, we thought it was an exceptional product for the money, so imagine our delight to find out that it's price has been slashed by $200.

That’s one heck of a price cut for what is a high quality gaming monitor. It not only offers players vibrant and crisp visuals at 1440p resolutions but also has a fast 144HZ refresh rate, and an IPS panel. It even looks stylish with a metallic finish that gives it a classic furniture type feel. The fact that you can now grab it for such a price is a genuine bargain and cracking opportunity to pick up a cool new monitor for your setup. Searching for a great gaming monitor can prove troublesome at the best of times, forcing you to consider various factors like size, resolution and just how it will generally look. Picking up the BenQ EX2780Q can help alleviate this worry.

While gaming monitors are often seen to reside in the PC-gaming-only territory, they are increasingly excellent options for console owners too. It all depends on your setup of course, but if you play in a way where you can have a gaming focused screen that's not a massive 4K television like we seeing in the Cyber Monday TV deals, then a smaller but gaming-first screen like this BenQ monitor is the way to go.

This is just one of many Cyber Monday gaming PC deals that are starting to come out of the woodwork today and all the major retailers are starting to sell off gear and gaming tech cheaper than usual to embrace the spirit of the deals period.

