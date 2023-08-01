Street Fighter 6 tournament host forgets to turn off nude mods

A Street Fighter 6 tournament host forgot they had nude mods installed when they entered the tournament, leading to one of the most awkward moments in esports history.

Recently, competitive fighting game player Marcus "PackZ" Parker was taking part in a Street Fighter 6 tournament that he was co-hosting. Normal situation, right? Incorrect, because apparently Parker forgot that he had nude mods installed for his version of Street Fighter 6, and proceeded to throw down with a naked Chun-Li.

Of course it was Chun-Li. We're not going to link out to the archived livestream footage for extremely obvious reasons, so consider this a fair warning if you decide to peruse the livestream footage for yourself.

"Yeah... that's a very interesting Chun-Li costume there," one of the tournament commenters said after a few seconds of the match, before the tournament rapidly cut away from the match with a naked Chun-Li. "It's a new costume, recently released," joked another commentator, rapidly trying to downplay the whole thing.

"Street Fighter 6 is an 18+ game, as you can see!" quips another commentator, before the entire segment concluded, and not a moment too soon. It must be said that everyone took the entire thing surprisingly well, considering a butt naked Chunners just popped up in the middle of a tournament.

"Never borrow this guy's stick," reads one witty comment from Reddit. "Fighting games always bring out the biggest coomers somehow," reads another comment that we sadly can't even begin to argue back against. There's also a lot of people sad that Parker wasn't playing as E. Honda with a nude mode installed. Hey, if you want it that badly, go download it yourself.

Capcom's in the midst of a golden age of sales with banger title after banger title, with or without nude mods.