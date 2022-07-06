Streamer leaks She-Hulk for Marvel's Avengers as exasperated dev watches on

It looks like She-Hulk is coming to Marvel’s Avengers, but developer Crystal Dynamics probably isn’t too happy with how the news was delivered.

Yesterday, the official Xbox Twitch channel (opens in new tab) hosted a guest stream with Twitch partner Techniq and Marvel's Avengers lead designer Brain Waggoner. During one particular part of the stream - which was shared on Twitter by @mmmmmmmmiller (opens in new tab) - Techniq accidentally revealed that She-Hulk is coming to the action-adventure game sometime soon.

Despite Waggoner’s clear discomfort during the Stream when the topic of She-Hulk came up, Teniq revealed: "My acting coach is actually the voice of She-Hulk and I won’t say her name because I don’t know if that was public knowledge." Very quickly after this, an exasperated Waggoner responded: "Nope, we’ve never announced She-Hulk." You can witness the painful moment for yourself below.

Whoops! This happened on the official Xbox Twitch channel today. pic.twitter.com/yDPqb0kKW0July 5, 2022 See more

It hasn’t come as too much of a surprise that She-Hulk is heading to Marvel’s Avengers since the She-Hulk Disney+ series is due to start premiering next month. It’s almost on-brand for the Marvel’s Avengers character to be leaked early, considering Disney practically did the same thing after accidentally revealing the upcoming series’ release date a few days before it was supposed to be announced.

The last character to be added to Marvel’s Avengers was Jane Foster's Thor, which has perfectly aligned with the release of Thor: Love and Thunder , due to start rolling out to cinemas this month. One thing no one expected though was for Marvel’s Avengers players to start asking the character to step on them .

All we know about She-Hulk - in terms of Marvel’s Avengers - lies within that Stream so we may have to wait a little while before Square Enix or Crystal Dynamics officially reveals the character and tells us what she’ll bring to the game.