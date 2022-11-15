Streamer beats seven Soulsborne games back-to-back in epic four-month no-hit run

A streamer has managed to beat seven Soulsborne games back-to-back in 120 days, taking no damage in the process.

Play anything by FromSoftware, and you’re guaranteed to have a gruelling time. But there are many who add to the difficulty with their own weird and wonderful challenges. Alongside speedy completions and players crossing the finish line without levelling up, we’ve seen Elden Ring beaten with one hand and, even more recently, a player who bested Dark Souls with just their feet.

The latest impressive feat comes courtesy of Twitch streamer dinossindgeil, who has done the impossible and completed a no-hit run of seven FromSoftware titles. They played through Demon’s Souls, Dark Souls 1, 2 and 3, Bloodborne, Sekiro, and Elden Ring back to back, avoiding every enemy attack along the way.

Twitter user Jake Lucky shared a clip of the moment dinossindgeil completed this mighty challenge which took the streamer “120 days to get done”.

Twitch streamer @dinossindgeil has done something never seen before. The PERFECT Any% No Hit Run of 7 different games... back to back. Demon's Souls, Dark Souls 1, 2, & 3, Bloodborne, Sekiro and Elden Ring, if you get hit, you restart them all...

As you might imagine, dinossindgeil was overcome with emotion after felling the final boss in their long journey. As these runs were Any%, they could skip out various areas and bosses as they only needed to make it to the end of the game unscathed to claim victory. Still, the skill and perseverance demonstrated by the streamer is nothing short of exceptional. Hopefully, they're now enjoying a well-deserved rest, and we’re looking forward to seeing what other crazy challenges they will attempt in the future.

In other Elden Ring news, the game has sold 17.5 million units, making it the fastest-selling multiplatform Japanese game of all time. It’s also one of the most nominated games in this year’s Game Awards, alongside God of War Ragnorak and Horizon Forbidden West.

