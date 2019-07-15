Stream your favorite shows with the Amazon Fire Stick 4K, just $25

If you're on the prowl for a new streaming option, Amazon's got you covered with a couple of Amazon Prime Day game deals that are too good to pass up.

Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K is just $24.99 right now, which is $25 off its normal price of $49.99. It's as easy as plugging into your favorite device, logging into the apps you use the most, and getting down to some major TV watching. Plus, this version gets you access to 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+ as well as Dolby Atmos with certain titles.

Additionally, Amazon's Fire TV Stick is on sale for $14.99 now, which nets you $15 off its typical price of $29.99. If you're looking for the most barebones version of the Fire Stick, this is the deal to opt for out of the two. It's still an excellent choice.

TechRadar called the Fire TV Stick 4K a "brilliant option for all your streaming needs," highlighting its "speedy user interface" and "fantastic variety of content."

"Overall, we're impressed with the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. The interface is super responsive, quick to load, and it’s set out in an intuitive way."

The original Fire TV Stick is no slouch either, but if you want the best of the best, you're going to want to pick up the Fire TV Stick 4K in this situation.

Ready to put your shiny new Fire Stick to use? Check out our picks for the cheap 4K TVs under $500 so you can get on with watching all those hours of Netflix in style.

