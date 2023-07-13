Stray Gods delayed a week to make room for Baldur's Gate 3

By Jordan Gerblick
The Stray Gods delay is attributed to Baldur's Gate 3 and for "performance parity" across all platforms

Stray Gods: A Roleplaying Musical cast
Upcoming musical number Stray Gods has been delayed a week so as not to step on the toes of Baldur's Gate 3. The new release date is August 10.

Developer Summerfall Studios, whose creative director is former Dragon Age writer David Gaider, announced the delay today and attributed it to both the impending release of Baldur's Gate 3 and the goal to have "performance parity" across all release platforms.

"We want everyone to have ample space to check out Stray Gods when it launches. Baldur's Gate 3 is hotly anticipated (by us, too!) and we want to give our fans room to celebrate Stray Gods," reads the announcement in part.

Baldur's Gate 3 is indeed one of the most hyped new games of 2023, and with plenty of expected crossover between fans of Gaider's and Baldur's Gate players, not to mention the recent revelation that you can sleep with a Druid in grizzly bear form, it makes sense to move Stray Gods out a little bit to avoid being overshadowed. 

"We also want everyone to be able to play on their preferred device at launch," the devs add. "This is a huge undertaking for any team, let alone an indie shipping its first title. This extra week allows us to have performance parity as close as possible, across every platform."

Stray Gods is now due to launch August 10 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.

For more, check out out Baldur's Gate 3 preview and find out why we called it "the closest we've ever come to a full simulation of D&D."

