Stranger Things VFX shots are still being replaced on Netflix

Weeks after Stranger Things season 4 hit Netflix, VFX shots from the show are still being replaced, editor Dean Zimmerman has revealed at a Microsoft Production Summit (H/T Variety (opens in new tab)).

"There are some shots that were fine, you wouldn't notice the issues, but the Duffer Brothers, just for archive purposes, want to replace them. So we're still uploading shots," Zimmerman explained. "It's all about the details for them."

The editor said during the panel that production on the show overran by eight weeks, and the VFX editors faced a big challenge in getting their work finished before release – which all came down to just how many visual-effects are in the show. He added that Netflix even switched some VFX editors from other shows to Stranger Things.

The Duffer Brothers have been open before about how they've "George Lucas'd" the show, referring to the Star Wars creators' tendency to go back and rework his films long after they've been released. "We have George Lucas'd things also that people don't know about," Matt Duffer has said.

One thing that hasn't been changed, though, is a scene in season 1 that sees Jonathan Byers spying on Nancy. A rumor that the scene originally saw Jonathan take a picture of her undressing, and that the episode has been re-edited to remove the moment, has been debunked by the Stranger Things writer's room.

You can catch up on all four seasons of Stranger Things on Netflix now. While you wait for Stranger Things season 5, see our guide to the best Netflix shows to fill out your watchlist.