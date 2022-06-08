Stranger Things season 5 will likely include a time-jump, say creators Matt and Ross Duffer

Stranger Things season 5 will likely see the story jump forward in time, creators Matt and Ross Duffer have revealed.

With the first volume of season 4 available to stream, and Volume 2 set to land on July 1, attention has already turned to the Netflix show's fifth and final chapter. In a new interview with TVLine (opens in new tab), Matt said that they have yet to carve out a start for shooting, but fans needn't worry as "a lot of it is pretty well mapped out."

"We learn a lot every time we make a [season]," he continued, noting that certain actors' contributions to the fourth installment will probably lead to them tweaking what happens in season 5. "We've learned a lot just working with all of our new actors and the ones that we've worked with for a long time over this year [making season 4], so I'm sure it'll change a little bit from that outline."

Ross, Matt's brother, indirectly addressed the young actors' growth spurts, too, which stirred up quite the chatter when the first images from season 4 were released back in March. He explained: "I'm sure we will do a time jump. Ideally, we'd have shot [seasons 4 and 5] back to back, but there was just no feasible way to do that.

(Image credit: Netflix)

"So these are all discussions we're going to have with our writers when we start the room up," he continued. "Believe it or not, we're still working on season 4. We’re trying to finish the final two episodes, they’re so massive."

*Warning: Major spoilers below for the Stranger Things season 4, part 1 ending. Look away now if you've yet to finish episode 7*

Said final two episodes are 'Papa' and 'The Piggyback', the latter of which will be a whopping 2 hours and 19 minutes long. In the finale of Volume 1, we saw Eleven overcome Vecna (also known as a Henry Creel/One) in the past and regain her powers in the present, Joyce and Murray rescue Hopper, and Dustin, Steve, Nancy, and the gang discover a way to travel between our world and the Upside Down. With Vecna still wreaking havoc in Hawkins, will they be able to come together and beat him once and for all?

Check out our Stranger Things season 4 release schedule for more info on season 4's Volume 2. If you've already binge-watched all seven episodes of Volume 1, why not check out our list of the best Netflix shows for some viewing inspiration.