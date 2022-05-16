Millie Bobby Brown teases "lots of answers" in Stranger Things season 4 – and "lots of crying"

Millie Bobby Brown has hinted at what we can expect from Stranger Things season 4 – including "lots of answers" and "lots of crying".

"The main part, and the slogan of this storyline, is it’s the beginning of the end," Brown, who plays Eleven, told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show (via The Hollywood Reporter ). "We really have to dig deep into [Eleven’s] beginning and how she became who she is with the people around her, and how to gain that autonomy and become this woman on her own. So this storyline this season really digs into that."

When Fallon asked the actor what we can expect from the new season, Brown said: "Definitely lots of answers – lots of crying, lots of laughing."

Alongside Brown, the new season will see the return of series regulars Winona Ryder, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Joe Keery, Sadie Sink, Maya Hawke, Charlie Heaton, and Natalia Dyer. And it sounds like we can expect big things from the next installment of the Netflix show.

"We kind of jokingly call it our Game of Thrones season because it’s so spread out, so I think that’s what’s unique or most unique about the season," series co-creator Matt Duffer previously said of the scale and scope of season 4 . He also revealed that all the new episodes will be at least an hour long.