Netflix pays tribute to dead Stranger Things character with new billboard

*Warning: This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things 4, Volume 2*

Netflix has unveiled a new billboard dedicated to a dead Stranger Things character, who was killed in the fantasy horror show's fourth season. The Duffer brothers – and Noah Schnapp – warned us there would be casualties in the two-part finale to season 4, but viewers were still left shocked and devastated when fan-favorite Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) bled out after being bitten by a bunch of Demobats in episode 9. The Dungeons & Dragons-loving metalhead had been tasked with distracting the winged beasts alongside Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo), so that Robin, Steve, and Nancy could attack villain Vecna's body in the Upside Down.

The Man, The Myth, The Legend. pic.twitter.com/lC8QWm0L4dJuly 6, 2022 See more

At first, their plan to put on the loudest, "most metal" rock concert worked, and drew the creatures towards the alternate version of Eddie's real-world trailer. But when the bats started coming through the vents, the duo bailed – or at least Dustin did. Plagued by his guilt for running away when cheerleader Chrissy, Vecna's first victim of the season, was murdered, he vows not to flee this time and instead, bursts out of the trailer and bikes down the road to buy the others some more time. Sadly, for Eddie, the swarm catches up with him and by the time Dustin re-enters the dark dimension and kneels by his side, he's already fading.

"I didn't run this time, right?" the Hellfire Club leader asks Dustin as he lay dying. "I think it’s my year, Henderson. I think it’s finally my year. I love you man." A hero's outing if ever we saw one, and Netflix has honored his brave actions by erecting a display panel that says, "Eddie freaking Munson."

Yesterday (July 6), the streamer tweeted out a photo of the billboard alongside the words, "The Man, The Myth, The Legend." And the platform isn't the only one paying tribute to the character. If you're still hung up on what happened, then check out our heartfelt reaction to Stranger Things' Eddie death, or if you want to torture yourself, then read up on all of the Stranger Things season 4, Volume 2 deaths.