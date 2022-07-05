David Harbour knows who he wants to play a younger Hopper in Stranger Things spin-off

David Harbour has addressed the possibility of reprising the role of Hopper in a Stranger Things spin-off – and who could play a younger version of the character.

"At this point, I think Hopper is a character that can exist independent of me. If they wanna go back in time, forward in time… I’d love to see another actor play Hopper, and see what they can bring to it," Harbour, who has played Hawkins’ one-time police chief since the show’s inception, told GQ (opens in new tab).

If Stranger Things ever decides to go the Hopper: Origins route, Harbour even has someone in mind to play a younger version of the character: Euphoria’s Jacob Elordi. "He could pull off being as handsome as I was at 20," Harbour quips.

No Stranger Things spin-off has been announced, though creators the Duffer brothers certainly have side projects in mind once the show ends with Stranger Things season 5.

"We haven’t told anyone our plans! Not even Netflix!" Matt Duffer told SFX Magazine. "We have some ideas. In terms of if we were to do any sort of a spin-off, or any continuation of Stranger Things, for us the bar was always, ‘Is the idea exciting enough that we feel the pull of wanting to do it again?’ I want to feel the pull of, ‘God, I really want to do this. I feel really, really excited about this.’ So that’s why we’re being careful about what that is and whether we move forward with it or not."

