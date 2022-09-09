Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin new DLC trailer has Jack punching more things very hard

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is getting a second DLC offering next month on October 26.

Titled Wanderer of the Rift, this second DLC chapter for Square Enix and Koei Tecmo's collaboration will be available for Stranger of Paradise on all platforms. It'll only be available via the game's Season Pass, so there's no purchasing this DLC expansion separately.

You can check out the teaser trailer for Wanderer of the Rift, and it sure looks as extra as the rest of Stranger of Paradise. We can see protagonist Jack and the rest of his retinue battling it out with monsters and basically punching things very hard, before the arrival of Gilgamesh.

If you didn't already know, Gilgamesh is basically a recurring antagonist in the Final Fantasy series, who first popped up in the fifth entry. Considering Final Fantasy Origin has already dabbled in pulling from different Final Fantasy games to create its own in-game world, there's no great surprise that it's borrowing once again from other titles.

When Wanderer of the Rift arrives next month on October 26, it'll be the second of three total DLC expansions offered for Stranger of Paradise. The third DLC pack, referred to as "DIFFERENT FUTURE" in small text near the conclusion of the new trailer, will launch at some point in the future.

Here's hoping the forthcoming DLC isn't once again locked behind the game's hardest difficulty level. When Trials of the Dragon King launched earlier this year, Stranger of Paradise players found they could only play the DLC on a new difficulty level higher than anything in the base game. That's surely been a deal-breaker for some, so let's hope it's not the case again.

Oh, and Stranger of Paradise players also got rickrolled with the DLC's introductory trailer earlier this year.