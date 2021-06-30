Steven Soderbergh is "thinking about" Ocean's 14, says Don Cheadle

Ocean's Trilogy star Don Cheadle has revealed that director Steven Soderbergh is thinking about making a fourth movie in the franchise. In the 14 years since the third movie came out, two of the main cast members have died – Bernie Mac passed away in 2008, and Carl Reiner died last year, but the director reportedly thinks he can still make something work.

"We were talking about it, and then Bernie passed, and very quickly we were like, 'No, we don't want to do it,'" Cheadle said in a recent interview with EW . "But I just did a movie with Steven and he said, 'I think there may be a way to do it again. I'm thinking about it.' And it didn't go much further than that. But I don't know; I don't know who would be in it. I imagine the main group of us would be in. It would be interesting to see."

Cheadle recently worked with Soderbergh on No Sudden Move, a period crime thriller co-starring Benicio del Toro, David Harbour, Jon Hamm, and Ray Liotta. Set in '50s Detroit, it follows a group of small-time criminals who are hired to steal what they think is a simple document. However, their plan ends up going horribly wrong and they set out to find out who hired them – and why.

2001's Ocean's Eleven , a reboot of the 1960 movie of the same name, starred George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Andy García, and Julia Roberts alongside Cheadle, Mac, and Reiner. It follows Danny Ocean (Clooney), who recruits a group of criminal specialists to help him pull off a heist of three Las Vegas casinos. Soderbergh went on to direct two more sequels, 2004's Ocean's Twelve and 2007's Ocean's Thirteen . An all-female spin-off, Ocean's 8 , was released in 2018, but Soderbergh wasn't on board as director that time. However, crucially, Danny Ocean is reportedly dead in Ocean's 8, which may put a spanner in the works on a potential Ocean's Fourteen – if he is actually dead, of course.