Stay a while and listen to three hours of official Diablo lo-fi beats

Blizzard has unveiled a three hour stream of official Diablo lo-fi, and frankly, the vibes are immaculate.

I've always been a big fan of Diablo music, and I don't think that's just because the first two games were seminal to my preference in games, my summers growing up in the early-2000s, and probably my career. The beautiful arpeggiated guitar in Diablo 1 and the haunting strumming that makes up the Tristram theme are some of my all-time favorite pieces of music in games, and now I have three full hours of lo-fi beats to stay a while and listen to.

The music was adapted for the low-key, meditative lo-fi genre by the group RezoDrone (opens in new tab), which is a two-part act consisting of musicians Jason Charles Miller and Jamison Boaz. Meanwhile, the image in the stream, which shows Deckard Cain presumably writing a history book or something, was created by Losq Studios (opens in new tab).

Blizzard dropped the lo-fi stream without much fanfare, leaving it to longtime fans of the series to hype it up on Twitter (opens in new tab), YouTube, and of course, good ol' GamesRadar. The music doesn't seem to be part of Diablo 4's pre-release campaign either, as the music is all from the older games.

We did recently learned that Diablo 4 will have an open beta from March 17-19 for those who pre-order the game and from March 24-26 for everyone else. The game launches properly on June 6 for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. Until then, I'll be vibing out to these sweet lo-fi beats and dreaming of Sanctuary.

