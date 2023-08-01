Starfield reportedly matches Skyrim and Fallout for Achievements on offer

Starfield will seemingly have 50 Achievements to unlock, according to a new leak.

As spotted by VG24/7, the Starfield hype account seen just below on Twitter claims to have received new leaked information. The screenshot they received claims Starfield will have a grand total of 50 Achievements to unlock on both PC and Xbox Series X/S systems.

‼️ I just got DM’d this photo; #Starfield will apparently have 50 achievements at launch. #Xbox pic.twitter.com/Oi1f3Fn626July 29, 2023 See more

Unfortunately, the leaked screenshot is all there is to this new leak. There aren't any details whatsoever on the Achievements themselves, such as their names or how they're unlocked in Starfield, leaving this leak admittedly a little scant on hard information.

However, it's nice to know that Starfield has the same number of Achievements as both Skyrim and Fallout 4 did at launch, many years ago. Both games featured 50 Achievements to conquer and unlock, although it's worth noting this number ballooned with the arrival of post-launch DLC packs for both Bethesda games.

Starfield's first post-launch expansion was already confirmed earlier this year by game director Todd Howard and company, so we can be pretty sure that the Achievements list will be expanding again, just like the two aforementioned Bethesda games.

The promise of 50 Achievements means Starfield's set up to be a pretty expansive game, but everyone on the face of the Earth knew that already. Between all its procedurally generated planets and systems that are set up for 500 hours of role-playing, Starfield looks set to capture the minds of Bethesda veterans for dozens upon dozens of hours.

Starfield finally launches next month on September 6, but you can get in and play it a few days early on September 1 via early access.

Check out our Starfield early access guide if you want to play the new RPG before it officially launches in full.