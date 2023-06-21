All the Starfield planets seen so far and what's on them

There are over 1000 Starfield planets promised, which is probably far too many to list in full. However, all of them draw from a more manageable pool of characteristics in Starfield governing gravity, atmosphere, life and so on, which we can look into, as well as list what we've seen so far.
While every planet in Starfield has a similar set of key characteristics, they vary wildly to create a vast range of worlds to explore. From barren rocks to jungle covered moons teeming with life. Below I'm going to take a look at everything we currently know about Starfield planets, their classification and more.
Starfield planet stats and details
Starfield planets have a range of defining characteristics that shape what you'll find there. Some should be fairly obvious, like Type and Temperature, showing what each planet is physically made of, and how hot or cold it is. Gravity is a range of values all shown as a percentage of Earth's standard 1G.
Atmosphere also has a range of compositions like nitrogen hydrogen and so on, while there's also an M designation which could be a play on Star Trek's M class planets which are hospitable to humanoid life. Mentions of 'thin', 'STD (standard) and 'high' might refer to pressure.
The Magnetosphere is the magnetic field, if present, and the most important thing here is that it deflects solar radiation - so if it's absent or weak expect to have to deal with rads depending on how far you are from the sun.
Flora and Fauna covers plant and animal life, and water details what sort of composition of that you can find, if any.
Finally, and most importantly, there's a range of Starfield Resources - chemicals and elements you can use for Starfield crafting and research. If you find a planet with an abundance of something you need then it's an idea opportunity to build a Starfield outpost with extractors to collect it for you.
Here's all the Starfield planet classifications and variations I've seen:
- Type
- Rock, Barren, Ice Giant
- Gravity
- Expressed as a % of Earth's standard 1G. So 0.5 G is half Earth gravity and 2G is twice that.
- Temperature
- Cold, Scorched, Deep Freeze, Temperate
- Atmosphere
- None, Thin CO2, STD N2, STD O2, Thin M, High M, STD M, H2 (Thin, STD and High might be pressure designations)
- Magnetosphere (Magnetic field responsible for deflecting solar radiation)
- Weak, Unknown, Average, Powerful, Very Strong
- Fauna (animal life)
- Marginal, None, Abundant, Moderate
- Flora (Plant life)
- Marginal, None, Abundant, Moderate
- Water
- - Radioactive, Safe, Biological, Heavy Metal, Chemical
- Resources
- This covers a wide range of elements like (Iron), AR (argon), Al (aluminium), Li (lithium), Fl (fluorine), Cl (chlorine), Cs (Caesium), N (neon) and Ta (Tantalum); simple compounds like water, He3 (Helium 3) and HCN (hydrogen cyanide), and more complex compounds like SiH3Cl (chlorosilanes), R-COC (carbides), C3Hn (Cyanoacetylene) and more.
Starfield planets
Obviously it's not practical to try and list all 1000 planets, but I will catalogue the ones we've seen so far, with whatever information we have on them. Letters like A or B indicate a moon around a parent planet of the same name, and often planets take the name of the system they are in. However, that's not always the case - especially in more featured locations like Starfield faction planets - so I've only grouped planets by system where multiple names confirm it, and labeled moons that have their own names.
Here are the Starfields planets we've seen so far and what we know about them:
Alchiba System
- Alchiba VI-A
- Alchiba VIII-B
- Alchiba X-B
Alpha Andrasie system
- Alpha Andrasie II
- Alpha Andrasie III
Arcturus system
- Arcturus III
- Type - Ice Giant
- Gravity - 0.91g
- Temperature - Cold
- Atmosphere - H2
- Magnetosphere - weak
- Fauna - none
- Flora - none
- Water - none
Alpha centauri system
- Jemison
- Location of the Constellation and United Colonies factions in the Starfield city of New Atlantis.
- Type - Rock
- Gravity - 0.91Gg
- Temperature - Temperate
- Atmosphere - STD O2
- Magnetosphere - Unknown
- Fauna - Abundant
- Flora - Abundant
- Water - safe
- Resources - water, Lead, argon, Chlorine, SiH3Cl (Chlorosilane)
- Olivias
- Chawla (Olivias' moon)
- Type - Ice
- Gravity - 0.43Gg
- Temperature - Frozen
- Atmosphere - CO2
- Magnetosphere - Unknown
- Fauna - None
- Flora - None
- Water - Heavy metal
- Gagarin
- Type - Rock
- Gravity - 0.89Gg
- Temperature - Temperate
- Atmosphere - O2
- Magnetosphere - Unknown
- Fauna - Moderate
- Flora - Moderate
- Water - Biological
Cheyenne System
- Akila
- Home to Akila city and base for the Freestar Collective faction.
Cassiopeia System
- Cassiopeia I
- Cassiopeia IV-A
Charybdis System
- Charybdis III
- Charybdis V
Narion System
- Niira
- Type - Rock
- Gravity - 0.61g
- Temperature - temperate
- Atmosphere - STD M
- Magnetosphere - unknown
- Fauna - marginal
- Flora - marginal
- Water - heavy metal
- Magreth
- Type - Barren
- Gravity - 0.98g
- Temperature - deep freeze
- Atmosphere - none
- Magnetosphere - very strong
- Fauna - none
- Flora - none
- Water - none
- Vectera (moon)
Nirah System
- Ka'zaal (moon)
- Type - Rock
- Gravity - 1.44g
- Temperature - Temperate
- Atmosphere - High M
- Magnetosphere - Powerful
- Fauna - Moderate
- Flora - Moderate
- Water - biological
Porima System
- Porrima I
- Type - barren
- Gravity - 0.38g
- Temperature - scorched
- Atmosphere - None
- Magnetosphere - unknown
- Fauna - None
- Flora - none
- Porrima III
- Type - Rock
- Gravity - 0.52G
- Temperature - cold
- Atmosphere - Thin Co2
- Magnetosphere - weak
- Fauna - Marginal
- Flora - Marginal
- Water - Radioactive
- Resources - water, Helium 3, aluminium, chlorine, lithium
- Porima IV
- Porima IV-c
- Type - Rock
- Gravity - 2.01Gg
- Temperature - cold
- Atmosphere - Thin M
- Magnetosphere - Average
- Fauna - Marginal
- Flora - Marginal
- Water - safe
- Resources - water, Iron, argon, chlorine, Hydrogen cyanide, Chlorosilanes, R-COC (carbides), Neon
- Porima V
- Porrima V-a
- Type - Rock
- Gravity - 0.4Gg
- Temperature - deep freeze
- Atmosphere - STD N2
- Magnetosphere - Unknown
- Fauna - None
- Flora - None
- Water - safe
- Resources - water, argon, chlorine, Copper, C3Hn (1,3,5-Hexatriynylaminylene), Fluorine, lithium, Caesium
Sol System
- Mercury
- Mars
- Type - Rock
- Gravity - 0.39g
- Temperature - Cold
- Atmosphere - Thin CO2
- Magnetosphere - none
- Fauna - None
- Flora - Primordial
- Water - safe
- Pluto
- Jupiter
- Io
Tau Ceti System
- Tau Ceti VII
- Tau Ceti VII-b
- Type - rock
- Gravity - 0.57g
- Temperature - temperate
- Atmosphere - thin m
- Magnetosphere - average
- Fauna - moderate
- Flora - moderate
- Water - chemical
Volii System
- Volii Alpha
- Location of Neon city and base for the Ryujin Industries faction.
- Vol II Alpha
Other planets and moons
There's a range of other planets we've seen in Starfield. While it's likely that a lot of the names we see here represent their native system names, I'm not going to jump to conclusions.
- Al-Battani V-A
- Algorab III-B
- Altair II
- Bardeen III
- Beta Ternion III
- Burran
- Freya IX-B
- Groombridge VIII-A
- Kreet (moon)
- Kumasi III
- Lantana III
- Moloch I
- Montara Luna
- Neebas
- Nemeria IV-A
- Nesoi
- Nirvana II
- Piazzi IV-c
- Rasalhague I
- Sy-920
- Syrma I
- Tidacha I
- Verne II
- Vol II Alpha