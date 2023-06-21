All the Starfield planets seen so far and what's on them

There are over 1000 Starfield planets promised, which is probably far too many to list in full. However, all of them draw from a more manageable pool of characteristics in Starfield governing gravity, atmosphere, life and so on, which we can look into, as well as list what we've seen so far.



While every planet in Starfield has a similar set of key characteristics, they vary wildly to create a vast range of worlds to explore. From barren rocks to jungle covered moons teeming with life. Below I'm going to take a look at everything we currently know about Starfield planets, their classification and more.

Starfield planet stats and details

Starfield planets have a range of defining characteristics that shape what you'll find there. Some should be fairly obvious, like Type and Temperature, showing what each planet is physically made of, and how hot or cold it is. Gravity is a range of values all shown as a percentage of Earth's standard 1G.

Atmosphere also has a range of compositions like nitrogen hydrogen and so on, while there's also an M designation which could be a play on Star Trek's M class planets which are hospitable to humanoid life. Mentions of 'thin', 'STD (standard) and 'high' might refer to pressure.

The Magnetosphere is the magnetic field, if present, and the most important thing here is that it deflects solar radiation - so if it's absent or weak expect to have to deal with rads depending on how far you are from the sun.

Flora and Fauna covers plant and animal life, and water details what sort of composition of that you can find, if any.

Finally, and most importantly, there's a range of Starfield Resources - chemicals and elements you can use for Starfield crafting and research. If you find a planet with an abundance of something you need then it's an idea opportunity to build a Starfield outpost with extractors to collect it for you.

Here's all the Starfield planet classifications and variations I've seen:

Type Rock, Barren, Ice Giant

Gravity Expressed as a % of Earth's standard 1G. So 0.5 G is half Earth gravity and 2G is twice that.

Temperature Cold, Scorched, Deep Freeze, Temperate

Atmosphere None, Thin CO2, STD N2, STD O2, Thin M, High M, STD M, H2 (Thin, STD and High might be pressure designations)

Magnetosphere (Magnetic field responsible for deflecting solar radiation) Weak, Unknown, Average, Powerful, Very Strong

(Magnetic field responsible for deflecting solar radiation) Fauna (animal life) Marginal, None, Abundant, Moderate

(animal life) Flora (Plant life) Marginal, None, Abundant, Moderate

Water - Radioactive, Safe, Biological, Heavy Metal, Chemical

Resources This covers a wide range of elements like (Iron), AR (argon), Al (aluminium), Li (lithium), Fl (fluorine), Cl (chlorine), Cs (Caesium), N (neon) and Ta (Tantalum); simple compounds like water, He3 (Helium 3) and HCN (hydrogen cyanide), and more complex compounds like SiH3Cl (chlorosilanes), R-COC (carbides), C3Hn (Cyanoacetylene) and more.



Starfield planets

Obviously it's not practical to try and list all 1000 planets, but I will catalogue the ones we've seen so far, with whatever information we have on them. Letters like A or B indicate a moon around a parent planet of the same name, and often planets take the name of the system they are in. However, that's not always the case - especially in more featured locations like Starfield faction planets - so I've only grouped planets by system where multiple names confirm it, and labeled moons that have their own names.

Here are the Starfields planets we've seen so far and what we know about them:

Alchiba System

Alchiba VI-A





Alchiba VIII-B





Alchiba X-B

Alpha Andrasie system

Alpha Andrasie II





Alpha Andrasie III

Arcturus system

Arcturus III Type - Ice Giant Gravity - 0.91g Temperature - Cold Atmosphere - H2 Magnetosphere - weak Fauna - none Flora - none Water - none



Alpha centauri system

Jemison Location of the Constellation and United Colonies factions in the Starfield city of New Atlantis. Type - Rock Gravity - 0.91Gg Temperature - Temperate Atmosphere - STD O2 Magnetosphere - Unknown Fauna - Abundant Flora - Abundant Water - safe Resources - water, Lead, argon, Chlorine, SiH3Cl (Chlorosilane)





Olivias





Chawla (Olivias' moon) Type - Ice Gravity - 0.43Gg Temperature - Frozen Atmosphere - CO2 Magnetosphere - Unknown Fauna - None Flora - None Water - Heavy metal





(Olivias' moon) Gagarin Type - Rock Gravity - 0.89Gg Temperature - Temperate Atmosphere - O2 Magnetosphere - Unknown Fauna - Moderate Flora - Moderate Water - Biological



Cheyenne System

Akila Home to Akila city and base for the Freestar Collective faction.



Cassiopeia System

Cassiopeia I





Cassiopeia IV-A

Charybdis System

Charybdis III





Charybdis V

Narion System

Niira Type - Rock Gravity - 0.61g Temperature - temperate Atmosphere - STD M Magnetosphere - unknown Fauna - marginal Flora - marginal Water - heavy metal



Magreth Type - Barren Gravity - 0.98g Temperature - deep freeze Atmosphere - none Magnetosphere - very strong Fauna - none Flora - none Water - none





Vectera (moon)

Nirah System

Ka'zaal (moon) Type - Rock Gravity - 1.44g Temperature - Temperate Atmosphere - High M Magnetosphere - Powerful Fauna - Moderate Flora - Moderate Water - biological



Porima System

Porrima I Type - barren Gravity - 0.38g Temperature - scorched Atmosphere - None Magnetosphere - unknown Fauna - None Flora - none



Porrima III Type - Rock Gravity - 0.52G Temperature - cold Atmosphere - Thin Co2 Magnetosphere - weak Fauna - Marginal Flora - Marginal Water - Radioactive Resources - water, Helium 3, aluminium, chlorine, lithium



Porima IV





Porima IV-c Type - Rock Gravity - 2.01Gg Temperature - cold Atmosphere - Thin M Magnetosphere - Average Fauna - Marginal Flora - Marginal Water - safe Resources - water, Iron, argon, chlorine, Hydrogen cyanide, Chlorosilanes, R-COC (carbides), Neon



Porima V





Porrima V-a Type - Rock Gravity - 0.4Gg Temperature - deep freeze Atmosphere - STD N2 Magnetosphere - Unknown Fauna - None Flora - None Water - safe Resources - water, argon, chlorine, Copper, C3Hn (1,3,5-Hexatriynylaminylene), Fluorine, lithium, Caesium





Sol System

Mercury





Mars Type - Rock Gravity - 0.39g Temperature - Cold Atmosphere - Thin CO2 Magnetosphere - none Fauna - None Flora - Primordial Water - safe





Pluto





Jupiter





Io

Tau Ceti System

Tau Ceti VII



Tau Ceti VII-b Type - rock Gravity - 0.57g Temperature - temperate Atmosphere - thin m Magnetosphere - average Fauna - moderate Flora - moderate Water - chemical



Volii System

Volii Alpha Location of Neon city and base for the Ryujin Industries faction.



Vol II Alpha

Other planets and moons

There's a range of other planets we've seen in Starfield. While it's likely that a lot of the names we see here represent their native system names, I'm not going to jump to conclusions.