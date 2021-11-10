Starfield will have full mod support, Todd Howard confirms

Despite running on a brand new engine, Starfield will have full mod support, Bethesda's Todd Howard has confirmed.

Bethesda games have a long history of robust mod support - just check out our lists of the best Skyrim mods and best Fallout mods for proof - and in some cases, the makers of the mods wind up with jobs at the studio. But because Starfield runs on the brand new Creation Engine 2, it wasn't completely clear if mod support would exist at the same scale as earlier Bethesda games.

In a Reddit AMA, Howard fully embraced Bethesda's modding community and committed to Starfield's creative future: "Our plan is to have full mod support like our previous games. Our modding community has been with us for 20 years. We love what they do and hope to see more make a career out of it," he said.

Howard didn't go into any further specifics, but his reply definitely doesn't suggest a potential scaling back of mod support in Starfield; if anything, it sounds like the modding scene will be just as robust as in Skyrim and Fallout, if not more so.

Starfield is the first new IP from Bethesda Game Studios in more than 25 years, so naturally folks are eager to see more. We got our first Starfield trailer back in June for E3 2021, and it sounds like the big gameplay debut is planned for next year's E3 2022.

According to Howard, Starfield was 'now or never' for Bethesda.