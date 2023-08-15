Starfield modders-in-waiting are already paving the way for an inclusive mod community

With the launch of Starfield looming, the Bethesda mod community is preparing for an influx of new members and the sea of Starfield mods that is sure to follow.

Nexus Mods, the site that hosts probably every mod for a Bethesda game you've ever downloaded, recently launched its Starfield hub. While, obviously, you won't find any mods to download there just yet, you will find links to a variety of community resources for prospective modders to check out, from well-populated Discords and forums to wikis that are already laying the groundwork for major mod projects.

There's also an event called C3, or the Community Creations Con. This is a two-day digital event set for February 2024 that will benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation while serving as a "showcase and learning experience for modders, people who want to mod, and fans of mods" - and it's clear that the organizers are keen to help facilitate the first wave of Starfield modders. In fact, this iteration of C3 was originally scheduled for September 2 until it became clear that date would overlap with Starfield Early Access.

Another project that's been in the works for some time is the Starfield Community Patch project. If you've used mods for previous Bethesda games, you've probably been encouraged to download mods like the Unofficial Skyrim Patch or Unofficial Fallout 4 Patch, which are essentially massive collections of community bug fixes for a wide variety of issues. While Microsoft is confident Starfield will have the "fewest bugs" of any Bethesda game, it seems the community is ready to pick up the slack wherever they can.

It's time to start being wary of Starfield leaks.