Starfield fans are on high alert for spoilers after official lore reveal lines up with leaks

Starfield fans are currently on high alert for spoilers after a leaker's claims appear to match up with some of the game's official lore.

On August 14, Bethesda released almost 300 years of backstory for Starfield ahead of the game's launch next month. This is great for those who want to soak up as much information as they can ahead of the RPG's release, but it's got a lot of other fans worrying about potential spoilers.

We're not going to discuss any of the specifics here, so don't worry, but as explained by @StarfieldNews on Twitter, the lore Bethesda shared yesterday appears to have confirmed something that a leaker posted over a month prior. The same leaker has apparently made other comments about Starfield which has got everyone worried that more could be revealed ahead of the game's release next month.

Alright to get everyone up to speed on the past 24 hours -- the posting of #Starfield's timelines appears to have confirmed something a leaker posted 50+ days ago.This leaker has also made other comments about #Starfield which include spoilers. I will not go in to any more…

The Twitter account above, as well as several others online, have suggested that those attempting to avoid spoilers should mute certain words on Twitter and if they're really serious, temporarily leave online Starfield communities so they don't end up seeing anything they don't want to.

"Might have to mute everything Starfield related for a while," one Twitter user said in response to Starfield News' PSA. "Starfield spoilers are starting to pop up online and I’m considering going dark for a while," another Twitter user explains .

Although it's becoming more frequent the closer we get to release, Starfield fans have actually been making plans to avoid spoilers as far back as the start of this year. Over on the game's subreddit, one user asked fellow fans how they're going to avoid spoilers, to which another user replied: "By playing the game so much that I don't have any spare time to witness any spoilers," which is probably the right way to do it, honestly.

Others plan to take it even further than this, as another player revealed in the comments: "I want to uninstall Reddit from my phone and abstain from YouTube for at least a week before the release. And keep it that way as long as I can. No Wiki either, unless it's to troubleshoot a major bug or something." That's some serious dedication to avoid Starfield spoilers.

The good news is that fans don't have to live this way for too long as Starfield is set to release on September 6, 2023, with early access starting on September 1 - that's just a couple of weeks away!