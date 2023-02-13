Starfield GOG listing leads to renewed release date speculation

Starfield could be launching on June 29, at least according to a new detail found on GOG Galaxy.

Earlier this month, Valve aficionado Tyler McVicker discovered a small detail on the GOG Galaxy storefront: Starfield was listed with a June 29, 2023 release date. The leaked date also just happens to fall on International Space Day, an admittedly fitting date for Bethesda's spacefaring RPG to launch on.

Starfield : June 29th 2023? pic.twitter.com/pwjoABBKhEFebruary 2, 2023 See more

Yes, there is undoubtedly some copium at play here from Starfield fans. It's been a fair while since we last saw or heard any major news from Bethesda about the game, and there hasn't been a hint of a potential release date for Starfield since it was originally delayed last year out of launching on November 11, 2022, and into the first half of 2023.

If Starfield is set to launch on June 29, then Bethesda is really pushing the "first half of 2023" release window to the maximum. That release date would have Starfield releasing approximately one day before the first half of 2023 draws to a close, an incredibly tight launch for the original window.

It's worth noting that Starfield actually isn't on the GOG Galaxy storefront at the time of writing. It seems the Bethesda RPG has been scrubbed from the CD Projekt-owned storefront entirely, and no trace of the game remains, let alone a potential leaked release date.

Elsewhere, ResetEra (opens in new tab) notes that reporter Jez Corden is of the opinion that Starfield will launch in June, for what it's worth. The "latest information" the reporter has apparently indicates a June release window for the Bethesda game, although he isn't making anyone privy to this apparent information.

Additionally, June 29 actually falls on a Thursday. There's nothing to really suggest Starfield couldn't roll out on that weekday, but big-time launches from companies like Xbox typically come around on a Tuesday or Friday, as we saw years ago with Skyrim and Fallout 76, Bethesda's last two big launches. This release date could be unveiled relatively soon, as Xbox still has a Starfield-exclusive showcase on the cards.

Check out our upcoming Xbox Series X games guide for a full look over all the other exclusives the new-gen console has lined up over the coming months.