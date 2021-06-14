Starfield fans think they've discovered an Elder Scrolls 6 easter egg in the trailer

The Starfield trailer from E3 2021 might contain a reference to The Elder Scrolls 6, according to eagle-eyed fans.

During the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, Starfield kicked the show off with a debut trailer, giving us our first look at the upcoming sci-fi game from Bethesda. However, fans on Reddit believe that they may have discovered an Elder Scrolls 6 easter egg hidden away in the trailer.

During one shot, we get a good view of the cockpit inside of a ship from Starfield, but on the metallic paneling, there are what looks like etchings engraved into them. One of those etchings looks curiously similar to a map drawing, but Elder Scrolls 6 fans think that it's specifically a map of Lilac Bay, a location in the Hammerfell, the region of Tamriel that the upcoming title is thought to be set in.

We've zoomed in, we've enhanced, we've overlaid the images, and while they're not perfect matches, they do bear some similarities. It could also be a possibility seeing as video games enjoy hiding easter eggs away in their media every now and then.

Starfield was revealed yesterday to be an Xbox exclusive and will be launching on November 11 and will be taking players on a sci-fi-filled story. It's the first new universe in 25 years from Bethesda and will have RPG elements as players travel through the open universe. If you're curious about other details in the trailer you may have missed, then you're in luck as we scrubbed through the trailer, frame-by-frame and saw 8 things you might have missed.

As for Elder Scrolls 6, it was officially announced back in 2018 with not much revealed except a gorgeous landscape to marvel at. In 2020, Microsoft announced that it had acquired Bethesda and all the studios under its umbrella. With this acquisition, it was confirmed that some of Bethesda's titles would be exclusive to Xbox, as we've seen with Starfield. Whether Elder Scrolls 6 is an Xbox exclusive isn't yet known.