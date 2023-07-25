Starfield fans think Sarah is the best Bethesda NPC, but Skyrim fans have other ideas

Starfield fans are currently debating who the best NPC in a Bethesda game is, and Sarah Morgan seems to be coming out on top so far.

Over on the Starfield subreddit, various fans are discussing their favorite Bethesda NPC. It seems a lot of users are in favor of Sarah Morgan taking the crown, but Skyrim and Fallout fans have also made compelling cases for other beloved characters.

"Nah. Piper, once you remove the stupid hat," another user replies in the thread. If you didn't know, Piper Wright is a journalist for the Publick Occurrences newspaper in Fallout 4. Piper can usually be found wearing a hat and trenchcoat, in true reporter fashion. She clearly has a lot of fans as this wasn't the only person to vouch for the character in the Bethesda NPC debate. "Cait All the way," another responds, "my heart belongs to Curie," someone else adds, naming more NPCs from Fallout 4.

Other Bethesda fans have compared Starfield's Heller - who appeared during the Starfield Direct a few months ago - to the "you're finally awake" guy from Skyrim. "If Heller is the new 'looks like you're finally awake' guy then yeah he's by far the best animated person [Bethesda's] ever done," one user says in the thread. "I agree that he looks awesome and has a great voice actor," another adds in response to the Heller suggestion. Robot pal Vasco also gets a special shoutout from Starfield fans.

As for the Skyrim representation, fans have suggested that Serana is the best NPC from that Bethesda title. "Serana's model was decent, but her Voice Actress was perfection!," another Reddit user adds to the thread. Every fan has their favorite but it's almost a given that all of Starfield's NPCs are going to look gorgeous, given the fact that it'll be the first Bethesda RPG developed specifically for the Xbox Series X /S.

One thing we can all agree on is that Adoring Fan is no one's favorite NPC .