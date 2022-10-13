Starfield resurrects The Elder Scrolls’ most annoying character

Bethesda is bringing back an infamous Elder Scrolls NPC for Starfield.

Earlier this week, on October 11, Bethesda posted the video just below to their official YouTube, featuring a talk with Starfield game director Todd Howard. At the three-minute 17 seconds mark in the video, a screenshot of Starfield shows the player character has “earned the attention of an ‘Annoying Fan’ who will show up randomly and jabber at you incessantly.”

If you're unfamiliar with Bethesda's storied history, this 'Annoying Fan' is a character from The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion, known instead as the 'Adoring Fan.' In the RPG, the character would become a huge fan of the player character after they became Grand Champion of the Arena in the Imperial City, following them around without faltering.

It looks like Starfield has resurrected the Adoring Fan for another bout. In Oblivion, the Adoring Fan refused to fight, and although you could outright kill them, they'd respawn after three days in the Imperial City, meaning you were in for a headache if you happened to journey back there.

This is certainly one way to make Starfield all the more intriguing. Considering the game takes place over multiple planets and constellations, we’ve got to wonder - just how far will the Annoying Fan follow you? This also has implications of the player character achieving glory in some fashion, but surely it can’t be in a space gladiator arena?

We’ll have a while yet to wait to find out just how annoying the Annoying Fan 2 really is, when Starfield launches next year in 2023. Bethesda is also bringing back the lock-picking mini-game for Starfield, just in case it wasn’t faithful enough to their roots.

