Star Wars director J.J. Abrams talks The Last Jedi: "It’s a bit of a meta approach to the story"

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams has shared his opinion on The Last Jedi, calling it a “meta approach to the story” while also praising the eighth episode’s capacity to surprise. To no surprise, the internet quickly started sharing the comments, with many fans believing Abrams was "shading" Rian Johnson's film.

On Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Abrams told The New York Times it was, “full of surprises and subversion and all sorts of bold choices.” In terms of its place in the sequel trilogy, Abrams called it “a story that I think needed a pendulum swing in one direction in order to swing in the other.”

The comments that set social media and message boards aflame, though, were Abrams’ thoughts on The Last Jedi’s approach to subversions: “It’s a bit of a meta approach to the story. I don’t think that people go to Star Wars to be told, ‘This doesn’t matter.’”

So, if you were wondering why people were up in arms about Abrams talking about The Last Jedi… that’s it. No putdowns, no spiteful remarks, just someone who may have zigged where The Last Jedi zagged.

Abrams also revealed he was given the chance to direct both The Last Jedi and Rise of Skywalker. His response? “I was like ‘Are. You. Crazy?’”

Earlier this week, Finn actor John Boyega also talked The Last Jedi, calling his feeling about the Rian Johnson-directed film “a bit iffy” due to the major characters being separated for the majority of the film.

Catch up on all things a galaxy far, far away with our complete Star Wars timeline.