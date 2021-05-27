Star Wars: The High Republic comic books expand with Jedi mystery Trial of Shadows

Marvel's line of Star Wars comics will expand again with a new adventure into the era of the High Republic with Star Wars: The High Republic: Trial of Shadows, a new limited series which follows two detectives as they hunt down a mystery that could threaten to shake the peace of the High Republic era.

Star Wars: The High Republic: Trial of Shadows will be written by Daniel José Older, with art from David Wachter. What's more, Marvel promises the story will tie into other Star Wars tales set in the High Republic era.

Star Wars: The High Republic: Trail of Shadows #1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"The new limited series will be the latest story set in the exciting High Republic era, the publishing-led Star Wars storytelling initiative that began earlier this year," Marvel's announcement states.

"Written by New York Times Bestselling author Daniel José Older with art by David Wachter, Star Wars: The High Republic: Trial of Shadows will mark Marvel's second venture into The High Republic, following the hit ongoing series, Star Wars: The High Republic."

The High Republic era is a newer Star Wars setting that flashes back to the golden age of the Jedi, at a time when the order was at its height and the galactic republic that was later overthrown by the empire was in full swing.

"The noir-style mystery will unfold after the shocking events of the Republic Fair and introduce new key High Republic players such as Sian Holt and Jedi Emerick Caphtor, two detectives tasked with uncovering the source of a strange new threat that could bring darkness to the Jedi Order's golden age," reads Marvel's description of Star Wars: The High Republic: Trial of Shadows. "The story will directly tie into the events of other High Republic sagas, including the upcoming new Cavan Scott novel The Rising Storm."

Star Wars: The High Republic: Trial of Shadows is only the second story in the High Republic era of Marvel's comic books - though the era is also set to expand into other media.

"There are so many weird and terrifying threads to unravel here, and David Wachter's excellent art fits the mood, urgency, and depth of this story perfectly," Older told StarWars.com, who premiered the announcement. "I am beyond excited to be working on this thrilling, creepy, delightful story."

Star Wars: The High Republic: Trial of Shadows #1 goes on sale in October.

We'll be adding The High Republic: Trail of Shadows to Newsarama's list of all the new Star Wars comics, graphic novels, and collections arriving in 2021 and beyond.