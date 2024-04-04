Tales of the Jedi makes a surprise return with a Dark Side anthology bringing back a ton of evil fan favorites - and it's out on Star Wars day

Star Wars has surprise-released the first trailer for Tales of the Empire, a new six-part animated anthology series premiering on May the Fourth.

Created by Dave Filoni, the anthology series consists of six previously untold stories – which, much like Tales of the Jedi, will be split into "two paths." In the brief clip, that can be viewed above, we get a glimpse of young Morgan Elsbeth as she attempts to navigate the expanding Imperial world towards a path of vengeance, while former Jedi Barriss Offee does what she must to survive a rapidly changing galaxy – which includes falling to the dark side and joining the Inquisitorius.

Per the official synopsis, Tales of the Empire focuses on "previously untold events in the lives of the featured characters. The choices they make will define their destinies." We'll also see classic fan-favorite characters like Thrawn and the Fourth Sister, Darth Vader, and the Grand Inquisitor. The series is a follow-up to Tales of the Jedi, which was split into two paths with one following Ahsoka and the other following Count Dooku.

The talented voice cast includes Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth, Meredith Salenger as Barriss Offee, Rya Kihlstedt as Lyn, aka Fourth Sister, Wing T. Chao as Wing, Jason Isaacs as the Grand Inquisitor, Matthew Wood as General Grievous, and Lars Mikkelsen as Thrawn.

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire hits Disney Plus on May 4. For more from a galaxy far, far away, check out our list of all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows you need to know about.