Star Wars: Rogue Squadron movie lands Love and Monsters writer

Patty Jenkins' movie set in a galaxy far, far away has started to assemble its crew. The Hollywood Reporter confirms Lucasfilm has tapped Matthew Robinson to pen the script for Star Wars: Rogue Squadron .

Robinson wrote and co-directed The Invention of Lying with Ricky Gervais, in addition to writing the Dylan O'Brien genre pic Love and Monsters. He penned the first script for Monster Trucks, also. He's slated to write the long-awaited Edge of Tomorrow sequel, tentatively titled Live Die Repeat and Repeat which is in development at Warner Bros.

Pre-production on the movie is rumored to begin this fall, with shooting to kick off sometime in 2022. Robinson has been attached to the movie for a while, but Jenkins wanted to wait for his involvement to have its own announcement. As per the report, he is "furiously keyboarding away" on a draft, which we don't think is a euphemism.

Fans of Star Wars will be familiar with the name Rogue Squadron. In the Star Wars canon, many video games and stories snag the title, telling tales of a group of Rebel pilots who fight against the Empire.

Jenkins plans to take inspiration from the established continuity, while also adding a dash of newness. "We're doing something original with great influence from the games and the books," she said in an interview with IGN. "There's a lot of things being acknowledged and understood about the greatness of all of those things, but yes, it's an original story and I'm so psyched to do it."

In a video coinciding with Jenkins' announcement, back in December 2020 on Disney's Investor Day , she revealed her desires to make the "greatest fighter pilot movie ever." It's rumored D.B Weiss and David Benioff's now-canceled Star Wars trilogy was slated to drop in December 2023, but no word on whether it involved Rogue Squadron.