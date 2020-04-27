Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be available on Disney Plus this Star Wars Day

Disney is celebrating Star Wars Day hard this year. On May 4th (May the Fourth – may the force, get it?) Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be made available on Disney Plus. Not only that but Star Wars: The Clone Wars last ever episode will be available to stream that day, as will the first episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian.

That, of course, is not the only Star Wars content available on Disney Plus. Already, you can watch every Star Wars movie released so far, including the "A Star Wars Story" spin-offs, and additionally every Star Wars TV show released so far. In other words, if you enjoy Star Wars, then Disney Plus is the app to have.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was the least successful of the sequel trilogy at the box-office, and this provides ample opportunity for everyone who missed Episode 9 the first time around to catch up now. Yes, the movie has been controversial, but, for my money, it's still an enjoyable space romp that's certainly worth a watch/rewatch.

In other Star Wars news, the Cassian Andor series has added a few new cast members. Genevieve O’Reilly, who played Mon Mothma in Rogue One, will be back, while newcomers include the previously announced Stellan Skarsgard, and newcomers Denise Gough and Kyle Soller.

The series will act as a Rogue One prequel following Diego Luna's character. No release date has yet been announced but the show will be available exclusively on Disney Plus. Read more of our Star Wars coverage: