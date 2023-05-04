Star Wars Jedi: Survivor players celebrate its undisputed best boss fight

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor players are celebrating its most bizarre and brilliant boss fight.

Be warned: light spoilers for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor follow!

Roughly halfway through Respawn's new game, Cal comes face to face with his most terrifying enemy yet: Rick the Door Technician. The "boss" hurtles towards Cal with reckless abandon, screaming like he's got nothing left to lose and genuinely believes he can best the Jedi.

Things don't work out quite so well for Rick. He gives it a good go, bless his soul, but all it takes is one big smack with Cal's lightsaber to dissipate his confidence and send him to an early grave. Or you can just repeatedly slam him into the floor, as the player below demonstrates, squishing poor Rock into a fine paste.

To be honest, Rick can be quite intimidating when you first meet him. "Surely there's more to this lone Stormtrooper than a big voice," you might think at the beginning of his fight as he comes hurtling towards you. But no, Rick really is just a cheap gag of a a foe disguised as a boss fight.

Rancor this, Rayviss that. THIS is the most intimidating boss in Jedi Survivor. pic.twitter.com/3M9I0JdMdRMay 2, 2023 See more

That doesn't mean Rick isn't widely beloved by Jedi: Survivor players though. "I loved this so much," writes one response to the tweet above, while another commenter adds "I audibly said 'Did that really just happen?'" Yes, Respawn really did know the assignment with this joke.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is just a weirdly funny game, from Rick the Door Technician to its constantly bickering Battle Droids. Where other developers would see throwaway bark lines, Respawn sought out comedy gold in the little lines you can overhear before battling Droids.

If you're playing on PS5, be warned that there's a big Jedi: Survivor spoiler on its own game hub on the console.