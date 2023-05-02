Oh no, there's a big Star Wars Jedi: Survivor spoiler on the PS5's homepage

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor spoilers have made their way onto the PlayStation 5's home page, of all places.

Respawn's sequel only just launched a few days ago on April 28, but just a day later, a significant spoiler could be seen on the PS5's home screen hub page for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. It goes without saying, but we won't be revealing the spoiler itself in the article.

Every native PS5 game has a section on its homepage where gameplay from users is stored and displayed for others to peruse. It just so happens that one particular user video for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor shows a pretty significant spoiler for the story events of Respawn's sequel.

Anyone who has Jedi: Survivor on their home page can see this spoilerific video, simply by glancing at the user video section. The video, complete with the spoiler in its thumbnail and title, can be seen right there as soon as a player scrolls down.

It's unclear as to how PlayStation chooses which user videos to put in this section for players to view, but it's definitely resulted in a bit of a problem here. These user-driven videos for story-driven games are nearly always going to result in spoilers within a game's hub soon after release.

In more overtly positive news, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor players are celebrating Turgle's actor, after Richard Horvitz revealed himself to be the voice behind the loveable little alien guy on Twitter.

