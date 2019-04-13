How to watch the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order panel livestream

If you're wondering how to watch the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order reveal stream on Saturday, congratulations! You've already found it. EA plans to livestream the Star Wars Celebration 2019 panel where it will finally unveil the new game from Apex Legends studio Respawn Entertainment, and as soon as the stream goes live, it will pop up right above this text via a channel embed for the official EA Star Wars Twitch account.

When will the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order livestream begin?

The panel is set to begin at 1:30 pm in Chicago on Saturday, April 13, meaning it will go live at 2:30 pm EDT, 11:30 am PDT, and 7:30 pm BST. It's scheduled to last for an hour. If you're at Celebration in person, you'll want to head to the Celebration Stage at Wintrust Arena to try and grab a seat.

What will the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order livestream include?

EA's is keeping pretty quiet about the actual contents of the panel, though we know both Respawn Entertainment studio head Vince Zampella and Fallen Order game director Stig Asmussen will take the stage. Here's the official panel description from the Celebration site:

Join the head of Respawn Entertainment, Vince Zampella, and Game Director, Stig Asmussen, along with many special guests, to be the first to learn about this holiday’s highly anticipated action adventure game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Hear how Respawn and Lucasfilm collaborated on this original Star Wars story, following a young Padawan’s journey in the Dark Times following Order 66. And of course, we’ll have a few surprises in store.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was officially announced at EA 2018. Sort of. All EA had to share at the time was a title, and we'd known that Respawn was working on a Star Wars project of some kind for years before that. The game is set to arrive later this year so I'd be very surprised if the panel didn't finally have some gameplay footage to share.

Is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order a mouthful of a title or what?

You are not wrong. At least you can do a fun thought experiment by moving the colon around in your head and imagining what the resulting game would be like. For example, "Star Wars Jedi Fallen: Order" could be about an elderly master who falls over and all the younglings laugh at him until he calls for "Order!"