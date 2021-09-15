Star Wars: Hunters will let you play as two Jawas in a trenchcoat

By

A new cinematic trailer also revealed a 2022 release date

Star Wars: Hunters
(Image credit: Zynga)

Star Wars: Hunters will let players take on the role of two Jawas in a trenchcoat when it launches next year.

Revealed in a new cinematic trailer, which gave us our first proper look at the game since its teaser trailer a few months back, we are introduced to a range of new characters in the Star Wars universe. Star Wars: Hunters will have a Mandalorian character, a Droid, an ex-Stormtrooper, and perhaps most importantly, one Jawa standing on top of another in a long robe. 

According to the official Star Wars: Hunters website, the two Jawas are collectively named Utooni and are described as "Jawa scrappers with an arsenal of hidden firepower." The pair will also be joined by a shrewd dark side warrior named Rieve, an imposing Wookiee character - who has a penchant for disarming Droids - named Grozz, a veteran of the Rebel Alliance called Zaina, plus others. 

Unfortunately, this new trailer also confirmed that Star Wars: Hunters has been delayed until sometime in 2022, after previously featuring a "2021" release date in its first trailer. It’s still not entirely clear how Star Wars: Hunters will play however it is described as a multiplayer combat game that is set after the fall of the Galactic Empire. 

"Star Wars: Hunters will connect players in real-time to battle in arena settings inspired by iconic Star Wars locales." A press release of the game found on the official Star Wars website reads, "compete as daring bounty hunters, heroes of the Rebellion and hold-outs of the fallen Empire in an action game that immerses you in fast-paced and visually stunning Star Wars conflict."

Star Wars: Hunters is set to launch sometime in 2022 on Nintendo Switch and mobile. 

Want to know what else is heading to Nintendo Switch soon? Take a look at our upcoming Switch games list. 

Hope Bellingham
Hope Bellingham

After studying Film Studies and Creative Writing at University, I was lucky enough to land a job as an intern at Player Two PR where I helped to release a number of indie titles. I then got even luckier when I became GamesRadar's trainee news writer where I get to spread the word about the goings-on in the video game world. My expertise lies in Animal Crossing related topics after spending the last 15 years immersing myself in island life. I also know a thing or two about The Last of Us, and way too much about the Kingdom Hearts series.