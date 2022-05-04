Mark Hamill reflects on Luke Skywalker's Star Wars return in The Book of Boba Fett

Star Wars' Mark Hamill has opened up about what it was really like bringing Luke Skywalker to life again in The Book of Boba Fett.

In honor of Star Wars Day, which is celebrated every May the 4th, Disney Plus has released a new special that takes fans behind the scenes of the series, and features interviews with the filmmakers, cast, and crew. In the hour-long documentary, viewers are treated to never-before-seen footage, as they get clued up on how ground-breaking technology and practical effects came together to bring the bounty hunter's story to life.

Given that the show is set nine years after the events of A New Hope, Hamill couldn't physically play the character himself this time around – but that's not to say he didn't play a big part in his return. The 70-year-old teamed up with on-set performer Graham Hamilton to bring him back, a process that he describes as new to the both of them.

"We're just trying to give the filmmakers everything they need," Hamill explains in one section of the Disney Gallery episode. "I've done all aspects; theatre, radio, television, movies. Each one of them has its specific requirements, but this is a completely new aspect.

"With this, it's a composite performance. Not just from the stunt double, but in put from the director and what's on the page, all of these elements coming together, so that it's an ongoing learning experience."

Talking about Luke's relationship with Grogu, Hamill added: "The symmetry of being trained by that species, and then taking one of that same kind to train was very satisfying.

"Luke has to suppress the sentimental side, and be as professional as he can to try and imbue his student with the values he's going to need if he's going to be a Jedi master," he can be heard saying, as the documentary rolls out clips of him interacting with the puppet.

Later, director Dave Filoni reflected on Luke's connection to Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano, and how she was trained by Luke's father Anakin, when Luke himself never really knew his father at all. "It's strange, but they can provide some context for each other in a beautiful way," he noted.

The Book of Boba Fett is streaming now on Disney Plus.