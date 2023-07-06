Star Wars and Marvel Villainous board games slashed by up to 45% ahead of Prime Day

By Benjamin Abbott
published

The spin-offs have taken a big price cut, and the sale's not even started yet

A 'big savings' badge beside Star Wars Villainous and Marvel Villainous boxes
(Image credit: Future)

Popular spin-off board games Star Wars and Marvel Villainous have taken a tumble in price, seeing them drop down by at least $15 each. 

Although we're still in the runup to this year's Prime Day board game deals, these two have gotten the party started with an early reduction; Star Wars Villainous is $24.99 at Amazon instead of almost $40, while Marvel Villainous is even less at $21.99 via Amazon rather than $39.99. That may not be their lowest ever price, but that 30-40% discount makes them some of the better offers in 2023.

Crucially, both are worthy twists on the original Villainous (which still sits on our list of the best board games). If you're familiar with the Disney equivalent, they'll provide an energizing change of pace; they both add something new to the formula with which to shake things up, like the ability to invade each others' worlds.

Based in the UK? The offers aren't quite as strong, but they're still not bad. Star Wars is available for £33 at Amazon rather than £40, while Marvel Villainous is £29.95 instead of £40.

Now: $24.99 at Amazon

Star Wars Villainous: Power of the Dark Side
Was: $39.99 / £39.99
Now: $24.99 at Amazon / £33 at Amazon

Of the two Disney Villainous spin-offs, this one would have to be our favorite. As we said in our Star Wars Villainous: Power of the Dark Side review, it "reinvigorates the franchise with intelligent additions all-round. While it's not as beginner-friendly as a result, the strategy gameplay on offer here is superb." A lot of that comes down to the vehicles it adds to the formula, and these act as bonus spaces with special actions that can royally screw your plans.

Buy it if:
You enjoy thoughtful strategy games
You like Villainous but want a change
You're a big Star Wars fan

Don't buy it if:
You don't like complicated games
You want something quick and easy

Price check: Walmart $25.37 | Target $34.99

View Deal
Now: $21.99 at Amazon

Marvel Villainous: Infinite Power
Was: $39.99 / £39.99
Now: $21.99 at Amazon / £29.95 at Amazon

This version of Villainous was the first of the spin-offs, and it totally changed the game with the ability to invade each others' boards. Like we mentioned in our Marvel Villainous review, it's "an engrossing addition to the Villainous franchise that's tricky to learn but worth the effort."

Buy it if:
You like complex strategy games
You enjoy Villainous but want a change
You love Marvel characters

Don't buy it if:
You don't like complicated games
You want something quick and easy

Price check: Walmart $26.97 | Target $21.99

View Deal

For more offers ahead of the sale, check out the latest Prime Day Lego deals or these Prime Day gaming deals.

Benjamin Abbott
Benjamin Abbott
Tabletop & Merch Editor

As the site's Tabletop & Merch Editor, you'll find my grubby paws on everything from board game reviews to lists of the very best Lego. I've also been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, and can normally be found cackling over some evil plan I've cooked up for my group's next Dungeons & Dragons campaign.