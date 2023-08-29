Star Wars fans have a terrifying Ahsoka theory about Thrawn’s arrival

Grand Admiral Thrawn’s arrival hung heavy over Ahsoka episode 1 and 2, after the map leading to his potential location was found by Ahsoka Tano. After a brutal lightsaber battle between Sabine Wren and Shin Hati, this found its way into the wrong hands as Morgan Elsbeth readied the Eye of Sion to try and find the Imperial and bring him back for good.

We know from the Ahsoka trailer that Thrawn will be making an appearance at some point, and will be played in live-action by his voice actor in Rebels, Lars Mikkelsen. However, some fans think that creator Dave Filoni may be setting up a terrifying misdirect with the character.

Reddit user Falling_with_5tyle shared a post with the intriguing title, "I don’t think it’s Thrawn at the end of the hyperspace lane." The crux of the theory revolves around the moment that Morgan says she hears Thrawn calling out to her across space in episode two.

They pointed out, "The voice itself is an eerie hiss. Ofc Nightsister Magic could be distorting Thrawn’s voice like Mother Talzin’s voice in The Clone Wars, but I have a sneaking suspicion that that voice isn’t Thrawn. One reason being the voice hiss thing, and the other being that how would Thrawn have managed to call out to Morgan if he himself isn’t a Magic or Force user?"

That’s not all either, as Falling_with_5tyle went on to add: "My theory for now is that there’s something sinister and possibly horrifying at the other end of the hyperspace lane, drawing Morgan there for unknown ulterior motives, possibly including access to the Star Wars galaxy from the other end. I’m very likely to be wrong here but would love to hear everyone’s theories on what they think is on the other side of this path if it isn’t Thrawn."

It’s an interesting idea, and given the tight security around twists and turns in Star Wars TV spin-offs (lest we forget Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian season 2 finale), we certainly wouldn’t be surprised if Filoni had a few more cards to play yet. Plenty of other fans agreed with the theory too, pointing out some potential culprits who might be on their way.

One replied, "My personal hope is that the series leads into a grander conflict with the Grysk or another sinister species," while a second added: "It could be a way to bring Abeloth from Legends into canon." Meanwhile, a third joked, "Sith Lord Jar Jar Binks calls you."

For more on Ahsoka, check out our guides to: