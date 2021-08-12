Star Wars’ Ahsoka series reportedly bringing another famous animated character into live-action

The Mandalorian brought Ahsoka Tano to the world of live-action and now Ahsoka is seemingly paying it forward in her own series.

The Hollywood Reporter indicates that Sabine Wren, a major character from Star Wars Rebels, could be joining Rosario Dawson’s Jedi.

"Sources saying Lucasfilm is looking for an actress to star opposite Dawson as Mandalorian warrior Sabine Wren," the report reads.

Wren, for the uninitiated, is a Mandalorian warrior that helped unite her home planet and rescue it from the clutches of civil war. She also has history with the Darksaber, bestowing the legendary weapon onto Bo-Katan – a thread that was picked up in The Mandalorian season 2.

Wren’s presence also tips us off to where the Ahsoka series, which was announced last December, might be headed. The Rebels finale – spoilers for anyone who hasn’t caught up on seasons’ worth of Star Wars spinoffs – saw Ahsoka and Wren head off in search of Jedi Padawan Ezra Bridger and, by definition, Grand Admiral Thrawn.

During Ahsoka’s Mandalorian appearance on Corvus, she was desperate for answers on Thrawn’s location. The hunt for Ezra, it seems, is still on – and could form the crux of the series’ plot.

But there’s plenty of stories to tell in a galaxy far, far away before then. The Obi-Wan Kenobi series is currently filming, and sees Ewan McGregor reuniting on-screen with Anakin Skywalker actor Hayden Christensen. There’s even a Rogue One Cassian Andor spinoff to get excited about, as well as Lando, Rangers of the New Republic, The Acolyte (from Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland), The Book of Boba Fett and, lest we forget, The Mandalorian season 3.

Need to catch up before we hit critical mass? Here’s our guide on how to watch the Star Wars movies in order.