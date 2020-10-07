Star Wars actor Kelly Marie Tran is open to a Rose return with the "right story"

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker may have relegated Kelly Marie Tran’s Rose Tico to a bit-part player (amounting to under two minutes of screen time), but the actor is still open to a return – under the right circumstances.

When pressed by Collider on the idea of a Rose Tico Disney Plus spin-off, Tran said, “I don’t know. I honestly don’t know. It’s so strange.”

“I had so much fun being in that world but I feel like the pieces would have to fall into a perfect little puzzle and everything would have to feel like it’s the right time and the right moment and the right story, like with any other project. But I don’t know.” Tran added: “I think there are a lot of characters in that universe that we have yet to hear enough about.”

So… that’s not a no? Rose may have received unwarranted fan backlash after her introduction in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, though it appears that experience hasn’t soured Kelly Marie Tran entirely on the prospect of returning to a galaxy far, far away.

The future of Star Wars – with or without Rose – is looking bright, both on Disney Plus and the big screen. Both Kevin Feige and Taika Waititi are tasked with pushing forward on upcoming Star Wars movies, while a Rogue One spin-off is in the works on Disney Plus – complete with a new director.

