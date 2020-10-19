Star Trek Discovery season 4 confirmed and production begins next month

We may only be getting used to uncharted territory in Star Trek Discovery season 3 but Michael Burnham (and the rest of the crew, presumably, if they’re ever found) will be returning for Star Trek Discovery season 4 – and production begins in just two weeks.

As confirmed in a video posted on StarTrek.com, Discovery season 4 starts rolling on November 2, 2020. It’s unknown if that includes filming – and what precautions will be in place if that’s the case – but with how Sonequa Martin-Green and Saru actor Doug Jones sound about the possibility of reuniting in person, that’s a safe bet.

“I am so excited to be back on set… It’s gonna be great to see everybody and I think we’re going to really love on each other.” Martin-Green said in the video, which also includes co-showrunner Michelle Paradise and executive producer Alex Kurtzman announcing the season 4 renewal while also throwing up some Vulcan salutes.

No word on the usual info for Star Trek Discovery season 4 beyond a production start date: no cast announcements (no surprise there given season 3 is still ongoing), no release date, and no other snippets or teasers. Like Michael in the 32nd Century, we’re pretty much flying blind on this one.

Speaking of that leap into the future, Alex Kurtzman recently opened up to sister publication SFX magazine on the recent 1,000 year time jump in their new issue. “I don’t want to spoil things. But one thing that we were very excited about was being entirely free of canon,” Kurtzman said.

