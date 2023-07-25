Square Enix wants to know what Final Fantasy 16 players want in the future

Square Enix wants to know what Final Fantasy 16 players want from the game in the future.

Spotted on Reddit , Square Enix has published a brand new questionnaire for its Japanese fans. This new survey is meant to be filled out by players once they've completed Final Fantasy 16, and basically asks them what they'd want from the new JRPG further down the line.

Unfortunately, you can't access the questionnaire outside of Japan without a VPN, and even if you did, you'd have to write your response to the development team in Japanese. Either that, or risk a bunch of very confused Japanese people getting an English response to their Japanese questionnaire.

This is just the latest development in Square Enix exploring new content and updates for Final Fantasy 16 after launch. After originally shutting down hopes for post-launch DLC earlier this year, Square Enix's devs then sort of changed course, saying after launch that they hoped to deliver some sort of new content for players.

In fact, producer Naoki Yoshida went one step further, revealing he'd love a DLC themed around Cid, if he could snap his fingers and materialize an expansion out of nowhere. Cid's become one of the game's most popular characters since launch last month, so it's easy to see why Yoshida wants to tap into his popularity with hypothetical DLC.

There's been a lot of talk about DLC for Final Fantasy 16 lately, but we still have no idea if Square Enix even intends to put out a significant update for the game. The new questionnaire could simply lead to saveable loadouts, or a sprint button, instead of brand new story content. After six years in development, it's not exactly unreasonable for Square Enix's developers to want to move onto something new.

Final Fantasy 16 is the fastest-selling true PS5 exclusive to date, which would've surely been grand news for Square Enix.