Square Enix is going big at Tokyo Game Show, but don't expect Final Fantasy 16 or Dragon Quest 12

Square Enix has revealed its exhibitor list for Tokyo Game Show 2022, and although the publisher is going big with a bunch of popular games, it seems neither Final Fantasy 16 nor Dragon Quest 12 will be in attendance.

The list of confirmed games was shared to the official Tokyo Game Show 2022 website (opens in new tab). Among the games that will be at Square Enix's booth are the highly anticipated Forspoken, which launches on PS5 and PC in January, the "much more than a remaster" of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7, and the upcoming Stardew Valley-meets-Final Fantasy RPG Harvestella. Also keep an eye out for updates on the supremely cathartic PowerWash Simulator.

While the list sadly doesn't include Dragon Quest 12, the legacy JRPG franchise won't be a no-show entirely, even if it's only showings are exclusive to Japan. Dragon Quest Treasures Blue Eyes and the Compass of the Sky, Infinity Strash – Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai, and Dragon Quest 10 Online will all be at the show in some form.

The upcoming free-to-play mobile game Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis, the recent action-RPG Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, and the acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy 14 will also be among Square Enix's Tokyo Game Show 2022 offerings. It's unclear what exactly will be shown though.

Final Fantasy 16 is due to launch in Summer 2023, while Dragon Quest 12 doesn't have a release window nailed down yet. Tokyo Game Show 2022 kicks off in Japan on September 15 and runs until September 18.

