Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion is "much more than a remaster"

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion is apparently "much more than a remaster."

That comment comes from Final Fantasy 7 series creative lead Tetsuya Nomura, speaking to Japanese publication EveryEye (opens in new tab). In a translation provided by Nintendo Everything, Nomura revealed that there was a lot of discussion internally at Square Enix about whether to call Crisis Core Reunion a "remaster" or "remake."

"At one point there was also a discussion about calling it a 'remake' or a 'remaster,'" Nomura says. "I think the product is more close to the definition of a remaster, as the story wasn't changed at all, and it's always the same game," the series producer and director continued.

However, just because the team settled on "remaster," doesn't mean that's all Crisis Core Reunion is. "On the technical side, however, the graphics have been completely renewed, the models have been remade from scratch, many scenes that in the original were only subtitled are now dubbed, and also the combat system has been updated," Nomura explains.

"We are still uncertain on the term that better describes the game, which is the reason why we used 'reunion'. It's really complicated, as it's much more than a remaster, but at the same time is not a complete remake," Nomura concludes.

This isn't the first time we've heard comments surrounding the story of Crisis Core Reunion. Last month, producer Mariko Sato explained that it was a "faithful retelling" of the original story, confirming there wouldn't be any additional content on that front, at least. However, Square Enix is going all-in on the technical side, targeting a blistering 120FPS PC port for Crisis Core Reunion.

