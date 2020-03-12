Square Enix is "exploring other options" to share news after E3 cancellation

Square Enix issued a statement on Thursday regarding the cancellation of E3 2020, telling fans they're "exploring other options to share our games."

The company also took the time to hype up their 2020 lineup, which includes the highly-anticipated Final Fantasy 7 remake, and promised a "stronger than ever" next-gen lineup. You can read the full statement from Square Enix regarding E3 2020 below:

"As the world has echoed and united, nothing is more important than protecting the health and well-being of our employees and their families, our partners, and unquestionably, our fans. We support the ESA's decision to cancel E3 2020 and send our strongest heartfelt appreciation to everyone that works tirelessly to bring unforgettable games and experiences to E3. We understand this is disappointing not only to our respective developers and publishers, but also to thousands of fans who venture from afar to celebrate games at E3. We're right there with you.

Our 2020 lineup, and the next-generation that lies beyond, is stronger than ever for Square-Enix. Where E3 has always been an incredible moment in time to showcase our upcoming games, we're exploring other options to share our games with you. More to come, stay tuned.

Thank you."

The Entertainment Software Association made the call to cancel E3 2020 based on concerns surrounding the Coronavirus, which is continuing its alarming global spread. The void left by the cancellation has fans wondering just how developers and publishers plan on sharing news they had planned for the big event. The obvious choice is broadcasting digital presentations, but it remains unknown exactly what shape those will take. Nintendo recently shared a similar statement, saying they're looking to "various ways to engage with fans" in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.