Nintendo is considering "various ways to engage with fans" in the wake of E3 2020 cancellation

Nintendo has released a statement in response to the E3 2020 cancellation saying it'll redirect its efforts in "other ways" to keep fans up to date.

In a statement to Gamespot from a Nintendo spokesperson, the studio expressed its support of the decision. The company said, "Nintendo supports the ESA's decision to cancel this year's E3 to help protect the health and safety of everyone in our industry - our fans, our employees, our exhibitors and our longtime E3 partners. We would like to express our concern and support for all those affected by the COVID-19 outbreak during this challenging time."

With the uncertainty of seeing any live events take place in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, Nintendo went on to say it will be redirecting its efforts in other ways to keep fans up to date with its activities and products in future. The statement continued, "Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, large industry events may be untenable for the foreseeable future. But we are considering various ways to engage with our fans and will have more to share as the year continues."

Many publishers look set to explore other avenues to showcase upcoming releases, with some potentially holding digital stream-based shows in E3's absence. With Nintendo's history of Directs, we may well see one big livestream event showing off any exciting new releases in Nintendo's line-up later this year. There's even already some rumours circulating that suggest Nintendo could be holding a Direct this month.

