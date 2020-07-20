Splinter Cell sequel unofficially confirmed by Sam Fisher's Italian voice actor

Sam Fisher's Italian voice actor has seemingly confirmed the existence of a new Splinter Cell game in the works at Ubisoft, calling it a "conclusive episode" that was supposed to launch as soon as this year, before COVID-19 disrupted the publisher's release plans.

Speaking to Multiplayer.it, Luca Ward (who plays Sam Fisher in the Italian dubs of several Splinter Cell games), confirmed his involvement with a new project in the series, and his comments suggested the title is close to completion.

“There is this return of Splinter Cell that is supposed to be a conclusive episode, but I’m not sure about this part,” said Ward.

“They have not yet figured out whether to do it in 2021. It was going to release in 2020, and then COVID-19 happened, and several big projects in 2020 got delayed. Others went on, like Cyberpunk 2077 on which I have almost finished working. But I am sure that Splinter Cell will return, this is a fact.”

Ubisoft recently revealed Far Cry 6 at its digital live stream earlier this month, but the closest we got to a Splinter Cell announcement was Fisher's appearance in Tom Clancy's Elite Squad.

However, the publisher has confirmed it'll be hosting another Ubisoft Forward event later this year, so there's every chance the project could be debuted there. We'll be sure to keep you informed here on GamesRadar+ as soon as we learn more.

